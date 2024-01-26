Reseal A Bag Of Chocolate Chips With A Handy Plastic Bottle Hack

You may want to think twice before tossing your next plastic water or soda bottle in the recycling bin. You can actually turn your empty plastic bottles into a creative storage solution for a bag of chocolate chips. Sure, you can always use a bag clip or a twisty tie for this purpose, but this hack is a seriously useful way to store your baking morsels so they stay fresh, and it also makes it super easy to pour them into a bowl.

What's more, the trick helps prevent those annoying spills that leave tiny bits of food scattered across your kitchen floor or in your pantry. Another perk about this hack is that it's virtually free (if you have the bottles already) and doesn't require much effort.

For this easy storage solution, you'll need a clean and empty plastic water or soda bottle and a sharp knife, boxcutter, or scissors. Start by cutting off the top of the bottle, a couple of inches below the bottle cap and close to where the top of the label usually is (you'll only be using the top of the bottle for this hack so you can recycle the bottom part).

Next, scrunch up the opening of the chocolate chip bag and feed it through the bottom of the plastic bottle piece. Then, fold the bag sticking out of the top over the mouth of the bottle. Finally, screw the cap on and it's ready to be stored and can also easily be poured the next time you're making the best chocolate chip cookies.