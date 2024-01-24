The Aldi Breakfast Bars That Are Totally A Nutri-Grain Copycat

Breakfast bars are a quick and easy way to start your morning and also make for a wholesome addition to kids' school lunches. If you're a fan of the Nutri-Grain brand of breakfast bars but want to shave a few bucks off your weekly grocery bill, there's one Aldi product that many shoppers consider to be quite similar. The discount grocery chain's Millville Fruit & Grain Bars feature a variety of tasty flavors at a more affordable price than those Kellogg's bars found at other retailers.

According to the Aldi website, an eight-count package of Millville's Apple Cinnamon soft-baked breakfast bars retails for $2.39. Compare this to the Nutri-Grain eight-count pack of Apple Cinnamon breakfast bars, which cost $3.18 on the Walmart website. Though prices may vary by location, it would seem that opting for the Aldi brand could amount to a savings of 79 cents per package, which can really add up if breakfast bars are a staple item within your household. When shopping at Aldi, customers can also potentially choose from flavors like Strawberry, Cherry, Mixed Berry, Raspberry, and Blueberry, in addition to Apple Cinnamon, ensuring plenty of variety.