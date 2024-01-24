The Aldi Breakfast Bars That Are Totally A Nutri-Grain Copycat
Breakfast bars are a quick and easy way to start your morning and also make for a wholesome addition to kids' school lunches. If you're a fan of the Nutri-Grain brand of breakfast bars but want to shave a few bucks off your weekly grocery bill, there's one Aldi product that many shoppers consider to be quite similar. The discount grocery chain's Millville Fruit & Grain Bars feature a variety of tasty flavors at a more affordable price than those Kellogg's bars found at other retailers.
According to the Aldi website, an eight-count package of Millville's Apple Cinnamon soft-baked breakfast bars retails for $2.39. Compare this to the Nutri-Grain eight-count pack of Apple Cinnamon breakfast bars, which cost $3.18 on the Walmart website. Though prices may vary by location, it would seem that opting for the Aldi brand could amount to a savings of 79 cents per package, which can really add up if breakfast bars are a staple item within your household. When shopping at Aldi, customers can also potentially choose from flavors like Strawberry, Cherry, Mixed Berry, Raspberry, and Blueberry, in addition to Apple Cinnamon, ensuring plenty of variety.
What shoppers are saying about Aldi's breakfast bars
Cost-savings don't amount to much if you're not pleased with a product. Fortunately for Aldi fans, the Millville Apple Cinnamon breakfast bars were received well on YouTube. According to the 2022 review, the Aldi 8-count package of Millville bars retailed for $1.49 (less than the 2024 online price of $2.39). At first glance, the reviewers weren't overly impressed with the appearance and scent of the breakfast bar. However, their opinions changed upon sampling the product.
Both reviewers ultimately approved of the Apple Cinnamon flavor and claimed they would purchase the product again. One highlight of the Millville breakfast bar was its texture, which was described as "moist." Praise was also given to the filling, which one YouTuber described as "creamy." Additionally, the review claimed that there was a good cereal-to-filling ratio, especially when considering how inexpensive this product is when compared to similar items.
Another YouTube review noted that the Blueberry bars smelled nice and similarly commented on their generous filling. But despite these glowing reviews, some shoppers haven't been as overtly impressed by the product.
Questions about pricing and quality
Fans of Aldi have expressed some concerns about Millville Fruit & Grain Cereal Bars on Reddit. When it comes to the cost, shoppers were flummoxed that some stores were stocking six-count (instead of eight-count) packages of the cereal bars while still charging the same price (which is listed as $1.89 within the post). Customers also noticed that the bars weren't quite as tasty as they used to be. As stated by one commenter, "They taste weird now, too." Another Redditor went even further, stating, "They taste much worse. I won't buy them now."
It's true that Aldi regularly tweaks its products to enhance quality, but that doesn't appear to be the case with Millville breakfast bars. One person speculated that the change may be attributed to an update of FDA rules regarding product labeling. "The FDA changed the guidelines about what can be called healthy. Less sodium, fewer grams of added sugar and less saturated fat. Those change the taste and the texture of just about all processed foods," the person explained. Per the FDA, a change was made in 2022 that required manufacturers to meet certain standards in order to use the word "healthy" on product labels. However, it's unclear whether this is the reason behind the purported decrease in Aldi's breakfast bar quality.