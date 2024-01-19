Here's How Many Beers You'd Have To Drink To Equal A Bottle Of Wine

While plenty of people care about alcohol's ingredients or flavors, many drinkers are just as concerned with its effects. Of course, different types of alcohol offer different levels of potency. Take beer and wine, for example. Beer typically has a lower alcohol by volume (ABV) compared to most wine, meaning it's less potent. Bottles of beer are also smaller than bottles of wine, which means there's some number crunching required to determine how many bottles of beer are in a single bottle of wine.

In this case, consider that an average bottle of beer has an ABV of about 5%. Comparatively, an average bottle of wine usually has 12% ABV. Also, keep in mind that a bottle of wine may contain about 25 ounces, whereas a bottle of beer typically holds just 12 ounces. When factoring in the difference in ABV, and the fact that 12% wine is typically served in a 5-ounce glass, drinking five 12-ounce beers with 5% ABV will roughly equal the strength of one bottle of wine with an ABV of 12%.