Secret Ingredients You Might Not Realize Are Used To Make These Popular Alcohols

When it comes to the way certain alcohols are made, you may think the process is fairly straightforward. After all, it's pretty common knowledge that vodka is — at least traditionally — made from potatoes, whiskey from corn or barley, tequila from agave, and so on. But you might be surprised to find out that this is not always the case. Many modern innovations in technology and distillation have led to some truly intriguing — and in some cases even shocking — takes on traditional recipes.

The health community remains divided over whether or not alcohol consumption is actually good for you — if the comprehensive study published in the journal Alcohol Research and Health is any indicator. But there's no denying that most of us have, at some point, enjoyed indulging in our favorite libation or two and will continue to do so. And from charcoal to unexpected fruits to unsavory chemicals, some of those crowd-favorite alcohols are far more complicated than their marketing may lead us to believe. Read on to find out if your go-to spirit has made our list of liquors containing secret — or at least unusual — ingredients.