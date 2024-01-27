Yes, You Can Actually Ask For Half Portions Of Items At Whole Foods
For those who love food, walking through Whole Foods Market can be a bit overwhelming. Shiny fruits, crisp veggies, and beautiful cuts of meat catch the eye. Meanwhile, the smells of fresh bread and sugary confections waft overhead. End caps garnished with fun treats lead you from aisle to aisle and French cheeses you can't pronounce lure you in for a closer inspection. Oh, and don't forget the siren song calling from the hot foods bar.
As you browse this abundant selection, you face a difficult debate: What should you buy and how much of it should you get? Perhaps you want that juicy-looking watermelon but just can't imagine eating all of it before it goes bad. Or maybe you only need a small piece of that expensive parmesan for the latest trendy TikTok recipe. Indecision kicks in and you find yourself paralyzed in the dairy aisle. When this happens, fear not, because Whole Foods Market will let you buy half portions of many food items.
The official policy
That's right — you can ask for a smaller portion size when shopping at Whole Foods. If you've got your eye on a cut of meat that's too large for your household or a carton of grapes that you just know will grow moldy before they're eaten, a Whole Foods team member can create a half portion. This is a useful tip for items that spoil quickly, and can also be a great hack for home cooks shopping for one or two people.
While it might seem a bit unusual, don't feel shy about asking an employee to slice a honeydew melon down the middle. You might not find any store signage promoting this option, but Whole Foods does advertise this policy on its website: "If you need only half a melon, fish fillet, wedge of cheese or loaf of fresh bread," it reads, "we're happy to provide just the half you need." This is very useful for some of the bulkier items found in the bakery and deli, like fresh-baked desserts, prepared sandwiches, and even whole chickens. All it takes is a quick, polite ask, and you can leave the store with exactly what you need.
Of course, many items don't fall under the spirit of this policy. You probably can't get a half-tub of sour cream, for example, or a partial bag of chips. Requests for foods that would otherwise be ruined if they were split in two likely won't be accepted.
Don't forget the samples
While you're busy deciding whether you want a whole or half baguette, don't forget about Whole Foods' other shopper-friendly policy: samples! Yes, Whole Foods offers samples of almost anything on its shelves. From apples to deli meats, they will let you try before buying. This is even true for the variety of prepared foods, from pizza to fresh sushi, that you might be eyeing for lunch. Given that Whole Foods has been known for steep prices, this hack is a nifty way to avoid paying for foods you won't enjoy. Plus, it provides an opportunity to experiment with new foods that you otherwise wouldn't try.
While sampling, be sure to ask team members questions about the food. Across the country, Whole Foods boasts over 300 Certified Cheese Professionals who can walk you through samples and help craft expert-level cheese platters. Butchers and fishmongers can discuss the meat and fish selections and help you pick an inspired dinner. Take advantage of their knowledge and leave the store with the perfect cart of groceries.