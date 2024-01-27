Yes, You Can Actually Ask For Half Portions Of Items At Whole Foods

That's right — you can ask for a smaller portion size when shopping at Whole Foods. If you've got your eye on a cut of meat that's too large for your household or a carton of grapes that you just know will grow moldy before they're eaten, a Whole Foods team member can create a half portion. This is a useful tip for items that spoil quickly, and can also be a great hack for home cooks shopping for one or two people.

While it might seem a bit unusual, don't feel shy about asking an employee to slice a honeydew melon down the middle. You might not find any store signage promoting this option, but Whole Foods does advertise this policy on its website: "If you need only half a melon, fish fillet, wedge of cheese or loaf of fresh bread," it reads, "we're happy to provide just the half you need." This is very useful for some of the bulkier items found in the bakery and deli, like fresh-baked desserts, prepared sandwiches, and even whole chickens. All it takes is a quick, polite ask, and you can leave the store with exactly what you need.

Of course, many items don't fall under the spirit of this policy. You probably can't get a half-tub of sour cream, for example, or a partial bag of chips. Requests for foods that would otherwise be ruined if they were split in two likely won't be accepted.