Why Costco Shoppers Have Issues With Its Honeycrisp Apples

Costco is a great place to get all sorts of products, and that includes fresh produce. Sure, buying produce at Costco could mean you have to worry about consuming enough pears to feed an entire marching band for a fortnight before they go bad, but that's a tomorrow problem. Then again, maybe sometimes Costco is not necessarily the best place to get certain things. Don't get it twisted here; the prices are always going to be great — that's kind of Costco's thing, even outside of the legendary hot dog deal – but sometimes customers will find issues with specific products.

Such appears to be the case with the Honeycrisp apples. Some shoppers have reported myriad issues with Costco's Honeycrisp supply. According to these customers, the colors of the apples aren't right (they're totally red as opposed to a speckled red and yellow), the apples are too soft, and they're not as sweet as they're supposed to be. The issues are so prevalent that there's even a conspiracy theory going around that they're not actually Honeycrisp apples at all.

Is Costco actually just replacing Honeycrisp apples with Red Delicious and claiming they're the same thing? Almost certainly not. In fact, there are several more plausible reasons why Honeycrisps from Costco might not taste as good as those from other suppliers.