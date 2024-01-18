What's The Difference Between Regular Sugar And Sucanat?

Buying a bag of sugar from the supermarket can seem a little daunting. Not only are there rows of different brands to choose from, but there are also multiple varieties of sugar. There's white sugar, both light and dark brown sugar, cane sugar, and so many more. One such type of sugar that you may stumble across is something called Sucanat.

Sucanat is a trademarked name that comes from the French phrase "sucre de canne naturel," meaning "sugar cane natural." This product, as you might guess from that name, is made from unrefined whole cane sugar. If you're familiar with Latin American cooking, you might already be familiar with panela (also called piloncillo), which is essentially the same thing.

Although both Sucanat and regular sugar are made from sugar cane, there are quite a few differences between them, starting with their taste and texture. Plus, the way they're processed also plays a hand in what sets these two apart.