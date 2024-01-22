The Cocktail Glass Hack For Beautifully Chilled Drinks

There are quite a couple of things that can go wrong with this hack if you're not paying attention. First and foremost, never take freshly washed glasses directly out of the dishwasher and put them in the freezer or add cold liquids. The temperature change from hot to freezing can cause the glass to shatter. And broken glass in your freezer is a hazard you don't want to deal with. Even if the glasses don't shatter right away, going from hot to cold repeatedly can stress the glass, create fractures, and compromise its integrity, making it weaker and easier to break during normal handling too. So make sure that your cocktail and wine glasses have fully cooled before attempting this hack.

The other issue is to pay attention to how you balance the glasses in the freezer. You'll want to do so carefully, using other items to prop them up and ensure that they don't spill or fall over and break. In other words, only attempt this hack if you've got enough room and the right supports in your freezer to ensure that you won't end up with spilled juice or broken glass all over your frozen peas and carrots.