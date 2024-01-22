Take Roasted Asparagus Up A Notch With Hollandaise Sauce

If you want a side dish that not only tastes delicious but also feels fancy, asparagus is a great way to go. It looks ever so delicate rested across a good cut of meat or a plate of salmon and is also incredibly versatile, tasting great whether you steam it, boil it, or roast it.

For those who love the latter method of cooking, one great sauce pairing that can elevate this veggie even more is hollandaise sauce. This creamy, tangy sauce is often found poured over eggs benedict, but its tanginess can also work well to offset the earthiness of asparagus while the smoky, caramel flavors from the roasting process also balance out some of the richness of the sauce. Plus, it has a creamy, slightly thick texture that adds dimension to the meal in your mouth.

To try this tasty food pairing, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of, including choosing the right asparagus and selecting the perfect sauce recipe. That way, you get well-cooked asparagus and create the perfect balance of flavors in your mouth.