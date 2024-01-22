Take Roasted Asparagus Up A Notch With Hollandaise Sauce
If you want a side dish that not only tastes delicious but also feels fancy, asparagus is a great way to go. It looks ever so delicate rested across a good cut of meat or a plate of salmon and is also incredibly versatile, tasting great whether you steam it, boil it, or roast it.
For those who love the latter method of cooking, one great sauce pairing that can elevate this veggie even more is hollandaise sauce. This creamy, tangy sauce is often found poured over eggs benedict, but its tanginess can also work well to offset the earthiness of asparagus while the smoky, caramel flavors from the roasting process also balance out some of the richness of the sauce. Plus, it has a creamy, slightly thick texture that adds dimension to the meal in your mouth.
To try this tasty food pairing, there are a couple of things you need to be aware of, including choosing the right asparagus and selecting the perfect sauce recipe. That way, you get well-cooked asparagus and create the perfect balance of flavors in your mouth.
Choose the right asparagus
When it comes to making roasted asparagus with hollandaise sauce, there are some things to keep in mind as you select your veggies. For starters, you'll want to pay attention to the different types of asparagus, as each one has its own flavor.
One common variety is green asparagus, which has a grassy flavor and turns an even brighter color once it's cooked. Another common pick is white asparagus, which is essentially the same as green asparagus but is picked before the stalk breaks the earth's surface or is sometimes grown in darkness. This variety tastes slightly woody and a bit bitter with notes of sweetness to it. There's also purple asparagus, which is sweet and nutty. As you choose a variety, think about how the veggie's flavor will pair with the tangy creaminess of the hollandaise sauce.
Besides the variety of asparagus, you'll also want to think about the size of the stalks. Thinner stalks may burn as you roast them, for instance, so choosing thicker ones may prevent a shriveled meal.
Roast your stalks and mix up your hollandaise sauce
Once you've chosen your asparagus, it's time to get down to roasting. To avoid burning, it's best to line them on your roasting pan with the tips of the stalks facing inward. This can help avoid burning the thinner heads of the vegetable while ensuring the thicker bases cook all the way through. The reason for this is that during the roasting process, the food at the sides of the roasting pan often cooks faster than those in the center.
While your asparagus is roasting, you can get to work making your hollandaise sauce. This is where you can also get a bit creative with your cooking process. A standard hollandaise sauce can add a lemony flavor to your meal, while you could also mix things up and add an umami element by making a mushroom version. Another way to put a twist on your recipe could be to go with a red wine hollandaise. Experiment with different types of hollandaise and have fun trying out different flavor combos for your roast veggies.