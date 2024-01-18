Here's What To Know About Like Air Snacks From Shark Tank

What's the perfect snack to enjoy while watching "Shark Tank"? One New Jersey-based business thinks it has the answer to that question. Like Air makes what it describes as "Puffcorn," a riff on popcorn, but these puffed corn creations avoid some of the usual hassles of popcorn, such as hard kernels.

Like Air Baked Puffcorn, a product line from Lulu Snacks, Inc., debuted in 2020. Its founders, brothers Steve and Kevin Atieh and their sister Allison Lin, created a product aimed at the healthy snacks market. The product contains no artificial ingredients, and a cup of the puffs holds only 50 calories. The snack is sold in several flavors, including pancake, American cheddar, and butter and salt. There was a special cinnamon bun flavor and a limited pumpkin spice flavor sold at select stores in 2023. Lulu Snacks is a small operation with fewer than 10 employees, but they could be on their way to building a successful national food brand.