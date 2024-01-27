Puff Pastry Scraps Are Absolutely Perfect For Pigs In A Blanket

In 1645, puff pastry — known as pâte feuilletée in French — was invented by a pastry chef's apprentice named Claudius Gele. Little did Gele know that this simple process of kneading butter through bread dough would create a culinary legacy. From sticky-sweet danishes to flaky, meaty sausage rolls, this pastry's versatility is unquestionable, and its uses are endless. Yet one puff pastry element that demands more attention is the leftover scraps. One way to remedy this? Prepare a batch of pigs in blankets.

British pigs in blankets usually see small cocktail sausages wrapped in bacon and oven-baked or grilled to crispy, meaty perfection. In contrast, pigs in blankets with puff pastry consist of juicy franks wrapped in a delectably flaky and buttery pastry. Baked until golden and crispy, these gorgeously savory bite-sized snacks are the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

You can easily cut your puff pastry scraps into long triangles or squares, place the sausage at the larger end, and roll it up. Brush with egg, and it's ready to hit the oven. If your scraps are too small to be rolled around a frank, you can layer the pastry pieces on top of one another and roll them out into longer pieces with a rolling pin. Following this tip is essential, as the layers of butter between the pastry layers must remain intact to get that fantastic flakiness and rise. Let's explore some more scrappy tips for the ultimate pigs in blankets.