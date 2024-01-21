It's Almost Too Easy To Whip Up Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse
The perfect chocolate mousse should be light and airy, but with a certain volume and heft to each bite. Traditionally, chocolate mousse is made from a combination of chocolate, egg whites, milk or cream, and sugar. However, for those who follow a vegan diet or have an aversion to dairy, there are fortunately many alternative ways to make chocolate mousse. While some dairy-free alternatives use aquafaba or avocado as a substitute for dairy, you can easily make an airy chocolate mousse with just two ingredients — chocolate and water. Technically, you'll need three ingredients, as ice also factors into the equation.
When selecting chocolate for your mousse, consider dark chocolate or vegan chocolate. Given its name, milk chocolate contains dairy, which means it should be avoided if you're making a dairy-free alternative.
To make this simple dessert, all you have to do is use boiling water to melt chocolate in a bowl until it's an even sauce. From there, place the bowl of melted chocolate into an ice bath while thoroughly whisking the mix. The whisking combined with the coldness of the ice will cause the chocolate to peak and transform into a light consistency reminiscent of whipped cream. From there, you can transfer the chocolate mousse into serving containers and place them in the fridge, which will keep the dessert good for two to three days.
How to thicken watery, dairy-free chocolate mousse
Perfecting the consistency of chocolate mousse is already tricky enough — it's generally better to avoid high-speed whipping when creating your mousse, as it takes time to develop – and it can be particularly daunting when making a dairy-free or vegan alternative. Whisking your mixture creates air bubbles, which create that lightness you need in a mousse. However, certain liquids — namely water — won't create air bubbles no matter how much you whisk. Cream and egg whites do a lot of the heavy lifting in helping to stabilize your chocolate mixture, but it's possible to make do without them.
If you end up over-whipping your mousse, then don't fret — it's still possible to save it. You can reheat the water, pour a little bit more into the mix, and start whipping the mixture in your ice bath again. If your mousse is too runny, you may consider incorporating a little cornstarch into the mix. Cornstarch can work wonders at giving volume to whatever you add it to, though it needs heat to work. Keep in mind, too, that there's a fine line between a mousse and a pudding. You can ruin your mousse by making things too thick, so it's better to take a cautious approach. Slowly mix in the cornstarch until you reach the desired thickness. You can also add an avocado to help thicken your chocolate mousse, but this could affect the overall taste of your dessert.
Toppings for dairy-free chocolate mousse
While chocolate mousse is delicious in its own right, consider giving it an upgrade by incorporating some dairy-free toppings into the mix as well. You may want to make some dairy-free whipped cream for an extra boost of flavor, or even consider toppings that add a variety of textures to the mix. For instance, chopped nuts or toasted coconut flakes will contrast nicely with the fluffiness of the chocolate mousse.
You can also consider incorporating some fruit into the mix to give a freshness to the creamy dessert. Raspberries, strawberries, and pomegranate seeds would make great toppings, as they all have a sweet tartness that pairs well with the slight bitterness of dark chocolate. Make things festive with some sprinkles or have a chocolate overload with a nice dusting of cocoa powder or chocolate chips.
If you find the chocolate mousse a bit too rich or decadent for your liking, then a drink pairing may help cut through some of the sweetness. In particular, a red wine like Cabernet Sauvignon or Merlot pairs well with chocolate. The dryness brought out by the tannins in the wine will help prevent the dessert from becoming too much to handle on your palate. If wine's not your thing, consider brewing a tea like Earl Grey, which is also rich in tannins and will provide a delightful pairing to complement the rich dessert.