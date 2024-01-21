It's Almost Too Easy To Whip Up Dairy-Free Chocolate Mousse

The perfect chocolate mousse should be light and airy, but with a certain volume and heft to each bite. Traditionally, chocolate mousse is made from a combination of chocolate, egg whites, milk or cream, and sugar. However, for those who follow a vegan diet or have an aversion to dairy, there are fortunately many alternative ways to make chocolate mousse. While some dairy-free alternatives use aquafaba or avocado as a substitute for dairy, you can easily make an airy chocolate mousse with just two ingredients — chocolate and water. Technically, you'll need three ingredients, as ice also factors into the equation.

When selecting chocolate for your mousse, consider dark chocolate or vegan chocolate. Given its name, milk chocolate contains dairy, which means it should be avoided if you're making a dairy-free alternative.

To make this simple dessert, all you have to do is use boiling water to melt chocolate in a bowl until it's an even sauce. From there, place the bowl of melted chocolate into an ice bath while thoroughly whisking the mix. The whisking combined with the coldness of the ice will cause the chocolate to peak and transform into a light consistency reminiscent of whipped cream. From there, you can transfer the chocolate mousse into serving containers and place them in the fridge, which will keep the dessert good for two to three days.