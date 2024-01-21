The Absolute Best Way To Reheat Crab Rangoon

If you've never had crab rangoon, you're missing out on a surprisingly simple and delicious appetizer recipe. At its most basic, this tasty dish is made from cream cheese and imitation crab meat that's been wrapped in a wonton wrapper and then fried or baked to perfection. When paired with a little duck sauce or Thai chili sauce, it's hard to resist eating an entire order. But, if you do find yourself with either leftover crab rangoon or a frozen package that you're not sure how to reheat, there is one easy solution: the air fryer.

Crab rangoon should be crispy on the outside and warm and gooey on the inside. To achieve that perfectly crunchy exterior, you'll want to pop these in the air fryer. The oven or microwave will work to reheat the wontons, too, but at the expense of that perfect crunch. Plus, the air fryer will cook this snack up quickly, saving you far more time than oven-baking. Try to avoid frying the crab rangoon in oil; since each one has already been pre-fried, frying the dish once more could leave you with a greasy snack.