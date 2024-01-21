How To Make A Crowd-Pleasing Batch Of Toast In The Oven

One of the best parts about holidays, long weekends, and ski trips is getting everyone together under one roof to have a good time and share some food. Breakfast for 12 can be a tricky undertaking, however, because everything needs to come out hot, fast, and preferably at the same time. Nobody's got any patience to wait for someone to poach each egg individually, which is why sheet pan pancakes are your friend. The same problem applies to toast. Unless you can convince one person to stand in front of the toaster for half an hour, you're going to need a plan for making a whole lot of toast in a timely manner so that everyone can enjoy breakfast at the same time.

Thankfully, it's easy to toast a whole loaf of bread in the oven. All you need is a sheet pan and a loaf of everyone's favorite bread (individual bread requests are a whole other problem). All a toaster really does is cook the outside of a slice of bread so that it turns brown; there's no real magic to it. An oven can do the exact same thing given the right time and temperature, and it will leave you hands-free for a few minutes, time you'll need to flip all those flapjacks.