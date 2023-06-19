The Sheet Pan Pancake Hack You Need For Serving Breakfast To A Crowd

If you think about all the times you make pancakes, chances are that it's usually for more than just one person. Pancakes are a bit of a celebration breakfast, something you make when you've got the whole family under one roof, or on the last morning of a long weekend when everyone's got time to linger over breakfast. In short, pancakes bring people together. As the pancake cooker, however, pancakes are a little high maintenance. Even if you're working with a decent-sized griddle, there's still a lot of flipping going on, and it's tough to get fresh, hot cakes on everyone's plates at the same time. But there is a solution: Enter the sheet pan.

You might kick yourself when you realize how easy it is to make one big pancake in the oven with a sheet pan, especially if you've ever struggled with a pan and spatula while on breakfast-making duty. By mixing up a big batch of batter and spreading it out in a sheet pan, you can feed a crowd and have everyone's pancakes ready at the same time, plus you can accommodate multiple topping requests like bananas, blueberries, and chocolate chips all in one bake. While your jumbo pancake is doing its thing in the oven, your hands are free to take care of the rest of the pancake accompaniments such as fresh fruit, whipped cream, and warm maple syrup.