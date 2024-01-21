Bundt Pan Burritos Are A Genius, Mess-Free Way To Serve A Crowd

It's important to note first that the bundt pan burrito is not a completely effortless recipe — you will have to do a little bit of cooking and preparation. But it's still incredibly easy to make and so delicious it's worth its minimal prep. Before layering your ingredients, you'll need to spray your bundt pan generously with cooking spray (so that your burrito flips out easily), line it with pre-cut tortilla strips, and — very importantly — cook your taco meat thoroughly beforehand.

Yes, you'll be layering fully cooked ingredients into your bundt pan, so that you can ensure a meal that's as safe to eat as is it delicious. Then you can layer away to your liking, as in this video from @MethodicalMuses, who posted this TikTok showing the process of alternating layers of meat, tortilla strips, cheese, olives, salsa, and even tortilla chips for an extra crunch:

@methodicalmuses Friday Fridge🌯 a burrito, but make it in a bundt pan. Would you try this recipe? We originally saw this made by: @Creative Cooking Couple We used tortilla cut in strips, mexican cheese blend, seasoned ground beef with chopped onions, salsa, cotija cheese, & black olives

This genius hack seems to check out as an incredibly solid, functional way to keep your burrito from becoming messy. Additionally, the baking process fuses the ingredients together enough so that the burrito is quite easy to cut and serve in slices — as you would a regular bundt cake — when ready. Sounds like a burrito win.