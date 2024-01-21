The Sheet Pan Technique For Making Steak Fajitas For A Crowd

Sizzling restaurant-style fajitas are a dramatic occasion when dining with friends or family. Hearing them travel from the kitchen to your table is always a lot of fun. But dining out isn't the only time you can indulge in this tasty Tex-Mex dish, because it's easy to make at home. If you're cooking steak fajitas, there is a simple sheet pan trick to follow that will give your beef the perfect crispy exterior without over-cooking it. Sear your steaks under the broiler, but only on one side, using a technique known as unilateral cooking.

Since the cut used for steak fajitas should be thin (such as flank or skirt steak) and the heat from a broiler is so direct, it cooks the meat quickly. If you broil it on both sides, you risk overcooking, leaving you with tough steak and hard-to-chew fajitas. Of course, you could grill the steak instead, but why bring it outside when you can just pop it in the oven? This easy technique doesn't take much time to perfect, either.