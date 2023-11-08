Velouté Vs Béchamel Sauce: What's The Difference?

One of the core tenets of French cuisine is that a chef should attempt to stick to simple cooking whenever possible. Famous French chef Auguste Éscoffier once said, "The greatest dishes are very simple." Many of the other basic guidelines seem to only bolster this culinary philosophy. For example, someone making French food is advised to be fully cognizant of the preparation techniques they ought to be using. Furthermore, the cook in question should stick to cooking methods like poaching and grilling, which serve to showcase, rather than mask, your chosen ingredients.

These core culinary notions, in addition to others, have allowed France to become a major player on the world culinary stage. Another French rule of thumb revolves around enhancing the flavor of one's dish by including a sauce. As such, knowing that the difference between two simple sauces — velouté and béchamel — is merely the use of stock in the former and dairy in the latter, is of the utmost importance.