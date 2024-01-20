What Is A Cow Patty Cookie And Why Is It Called That?

If someone offers you a cow patty cookie, you may be left wondering exactly what it is — or you might even be a little concerned about the cookie's contents. Fortunately for dessert fans, the slightly unusually named cookies have an ultra-sweet taste that people love.

These cookies will always have two defining features. Firstly, the cookie needs to be primarily chocolate in flavor, thanks to cocoa powder or a chocolate substitute. Secondly, the cookies need to appear lumpy in texture. This can be achieved through mixing in oats, chopped nuts, crispy rice cereal, or even a scoop of your favorite brand of chocolate chips.

It's perhaps thanks to the color of the chocolate and the texture of the added ingredients that the dessert got its monikers. The cookies may be called a few different things, depending on who you ask. Cow patty seems to be one of the most common names, while others call them cow pile or preacher cookies. But where did the names come from in the first place?