Add Dried Hibiscus To Frosting For A Natural Pink Hue

Whether you're a cupcake connoisseur or a muffin maven, all sweets lovers know there is no wrong way to enjoy desserts. That being said, some of believe that a creamy blanket of frosting makes any sort of pastry, confection, or cake instantly better. What's more, you may have an opinion on the best type of frosting, and whether it should merely taste good or also look beautiful.

Frosting is a whipped dessert topping typically made from cream, sugar, and sweet flavor enhancers like extracts or syrups. As delicious as it is, plain frosting is generally white to off-white in color, and lacks the visual pizzazz that some desserts deserve. Synthetic food coloring can kick up the visual appeal, but with the help of dried hibiscus flowers, you can make a frosting with a beautiful, naturally-derived pink hue.

Hibiscus — a vivid tropical flower that happens to be edible — is often used as an organic dye for fabrics, and can also stain your favorite sweets with a gorgeous rosy color, turning a plain dessert into a lively, colorful spectacle that adds style to a spread of sweet treats. Not only does adding dried hibiscus boost the visual flair of your favorite frosting recipe, but it also gives it a floral, fruity, and slightly tart flavor that is unique, but won't overpower your desserts — functional beauty for the win.