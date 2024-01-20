What's The Difference Between Tempeh And Tofu?

Soybeans give us many wonderful foods: soy sauce, miso paste, edamame — the list is lengthy. Tofu and tempeh, two popular processed soy foods, might at first glance seem similar, and there are some commonalities, particularly concerning their nutritional and health benefits. According to Healthline, both foods are great sources of plant-based proteins, as well as isoflavones known as phytoestrogens, a plant-based compound that mimics the human hormone, estrogen. Isoflavones are associated with many health benefits, and may reduce the risk of certain cancers and heart disease. Tofu has fewer calories and more calcium than tempeh, but tempeh is higher in protein and fiber.

But there's much that distinguishes tempeh and tofu, which are quite distinct both in origin and culinary application. Tofu and tempeh were created in different places at different times, and are quite different both in texture and taste. Tofu, made from coagulated soy milk, is almost like a block of cheese, soft and incredibly versatile. Tempeh, fermented soybeans pressed into a bar or cake, is more like soy beef: dense and protein-rich.