Gelatin Sheets Are The Secret To Demi-Glace In A Fraction Of The Time

Of course, in any recipe, there's always a chance things can go wrong. The main thing you'll want to watch out for when making this speedy demi-glace is getting the mouthfeel right. Reduce your stock and gelatin too much, or add too much gelatin, and you're going to end up with a gummy, thick substance that will solidify as soon as it stops being heated. Not enough gelatin, or reduce it too little, and you'll essentially still have a stock in your pot.

Conveniently, there's a ratio of stock to gelatin you can stick to that should make speedy demi-glace pretty foolproof. Use about 1 quart of store-bought, low-sodium stock (or homemade if you're feeling fancy, so long as it's not too salty) for every ¼ ounce of unflavoured, unsweetened gelatin. Then simply reduce your mixture down until it reaches approximately ⅙ of its original volume.

It's worth noting here that not all store-bought gelatins are equal. The potency of gelatin is measured in what is known as its bloom value, which varies from 30 (weakest) to 300 (strongest). Most store-bought gelatin for culinary use has a bloom strength between 200 and 250. This will usually be indicated somewhere on the packet. Thankfully, that's about the appropriate strength for using in this demi-glace trick, but it's wise to check the packet just to be sure you're not stuck with something much weaker (or stronger!).