The Simple Swap To Make Banana Bread Without Baking Soda

Since baking soda and baking powder are both chemical leavening agents, when they are combined with an acidic ingredient — like bananas — they produce a chemical reaction that releases carbon dioxide and causes dough or batter to rise. However, while using the two almost interchangeably can indeed yield similar results (yes, you can even use a small amount of baking powder mixed with water for light cleaning), it's important to note that baking soda and baking powder are different.

The main difference is that baking powder already contains an acid in the chemical mixture, while baking soda needs an acidic ingredient to create that rising reaction. So when swapping baking powder for baking soda in banana bread, the importance of using the appropriate measurements comes into play. Baking powder as a substitute for baking soda is not a one-for-one swap, and failing to understand that can mean the difference between a deliciously improvised quick bread, and a hilariously unfortunate story you tell your friends.

The general rule of thumb, according to Arm & Hammer, is that you simply add "triple the amount of baking powder for the amount of baking soda a recipe calls for." So 1 teaspoon of baking soda means 3 teaspoons of baking powder. Due to baking powder's acidity, it may slightly change the flavor profile of your bread, but it's likely to make it a little lighter and fluffier, too!