2-Ingredient Banana Oatmeal Cookies Couldn't Be Any Easier

Who doesn't love a sweet and creamy all-natural dessert? Even though bananas are delicious all on their own, this tropical fruit also serves as a primary versatile ingredient used to level up your favorite nighttime treats and breakfast foods. Not only are bananas a natural sweetener, but according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, bananas are also a vital source of fiber, vitamin B6, and potassium. Whether you're in the mood for a healthier snack to satisfy your recurring sweet tooth or simply want a more portable breakfast than your usual baked banana oatmeal recipe, you can use bananas to make simple cookies thanks to one additional ingredient.

Sure enough, you can create healthy and filling banana oatmeal cookies by combining just bananas and oats. With enough ripe bananas and the right type of oats, you can easily form this mixture into cookie-like patties and bake them into convenient, tasty treats in no time. The best part about these delightful snacks is that once you've found the correct ratio of mashed banana to oats, you can get creative with these naturally sweet treats and add all sorts of extra ingredients. Before we reveal some mix-in suggestions, what exactly do you need to know before you attempt to make your own two-ingredient banana oatmeal cookies?