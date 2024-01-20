Why Chile-Chocolate Ice Cream Is A Bit Of A Gimmick

Even those who prefer to keep spiciness out of their desserts can't deny that chocolate and some of the various types of peppers are a time-honored pairing. The combination of chocolate and chili peppers, which many historians believe predates the ancient Central American Maya people, is a perfect example of two complimentary bold flavors that, had they been introduced in 2024, might inspire the latest TikTok food trend. Indeed, the complexity of the pairing is not lost on contemporary chocolate lovers. Takes on chili and chocolate abound from cakes and candy to cozy libations.

Nevertheless, the combination is not always foolproof. For the best results, you might want to keep the temperature in mind when experimenting with the pairing at home. We're not just talking about the Scoville scale of your chili peppers. To let chilis shine, scientists and chefs alike will tell you to opt for warm desserts over chilled ones. In other words, that expensive pint of chili chocolate ice cream you have in the freezer might not be the best way to enjoy spicy peppers. Here's why.