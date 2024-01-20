Kale Vs Spinach: Everything You Need To Know

Dark, leafy green vegetables are rightfully celebrated as one of the healthiest food groups around, thanks to the high levels of nutrients they contain. Eaten in the Americas since at least the 17th century, these vegetables reached a new level of notoriety during the so-called kale craze of the early 2010s. Spurred on by celebrity endorsements from the likes of Gwyneth Paltrow, the health-giving properties of dark, leafy greens propelled the food group to national acclaim.

These days, several leafy green vegetables can be found in America's grocery stores. Kale and spinach are two of the most prevalent. Unfortunately, the media attention that leafy greens — especially kale — garnered in the previous decade has not translated into Americans having a thorough understanding of them. This leads many people to overlook the fact that, while kale and spinach share a great number of characteristics, each has unique properties and nutritional profiles, making them suited to different culinary applications. In the following article, we help fix that, by highlighting everything you need to know about these two distinct leafy greens.