An Air Fryer Is Key To Using Up Discarded Potato Peels

Whether you like them mashed, smashed, or baked and topped with savory fixings, there are endless ways to enjoy potatoes. You've probably noticed that many recipes involve peeling potatoes before you cook them. Peeling the skins from your potatoes is not only a tedious process, but it often feels wasteful. So, instead of throwing away those skins after all that hard work, pop them in the air fryer to make crispy potato peel chips instead.

Air-fried potato skins boast a crunchy texture, and with the right seasoning, can offer your tastebuds blasts of flavor. Why does it work so well? The fast-circulating hot air in an air fryer gives potato skins a perfectly crispy quality, using minimal oil, and it does it quickly. (It can cook food twice as fast as a conventional oven.) And because you only need a drizzle of oil, plus the seasonings and aromatics of your choice, air-fried chips are a better alternative to deep-fried homemade potato chips when it comes to certain health considerations. Plus — you're eliminating food waste — it's a win-win.