An Air Fryer Is Key To Using Up Discarded Potato Peels
Whether you like them mashed, smashed, or baked and topped with savory fixings, there are endless ways to enjoy potatoes. You've probably noticed that many recipes involve peeling potatoes before you cook them. Peeling the skins from your potatoes is not only a tedious process, but it often feels wasteful. So, instead of throwing away those skins after all that hard work, pop them in the air fryer to make crispy potato peel chips instead.
Air-fried potato skins boast a crunchy texture, and with the right seasoning, can offer your tastebuds blasts of flavor. Why does it work so well? The fast-circulating hot air in an air fryer gives potato skins a perfectly crispy quality, using minimal oil, and it does it quickly. (It can cook food twice as fast as a conventional oven.) And because you only need a drizzle of oil, plus the seasonings and aromatics of your choice, air-fried chips are a better alternative to deep-fried homemade potato chips when it comes to certain health considerations. Plus — you're eliminating food waste — it's a win-win.
Tips for air frying discarded potato peels
If you typically throw away your potato peels, there's a good chance you've never tried air-frying them. But don't worry, with a few simple tips you'll have irresistibly crunchy potato peel chips in no time.
Since potatoes are pulled from the ground and often hold on to some dirt on the skin, wash your spuds thoroughly before you begin the peeling and cooking process. Be sure to follow air fryer best practices to get a crispy final product — like placing the food in a single layer in the air fryer basket. This avoids overcrowding and promotes proper air circulation. Keep a close eye on the cooking time. Air frying times can vary based on the air fryer model and the thickness of the potato peels, so check for doneness and adjust the time accordingly. Once they start turning golden brown and have visibility crispy edges, they are likely ready to come out of the air fryer.
Finally, let your potato peel chips cool slightly before consuming. Although it sounds elementary, you don't want to scorch your mouth before you can truly enjoy the wonders of these little snacks.
Dressing up air-fried potato peels
The next step to perfecting your air fryer potato peel chips is adding other flavors. Infuse your chips with a burst of freshness by tossing them in a medley of finely chopped herbs like rosemary, thyme, and parsley. The garden-fresh goodness of aromatic herbs brings a bright, fragrant note to every crispy bite.
Or, elevate your one-of-a-kind chips by tossing them in grated parmesan cheese and garlic powder for a lush, cheesy, and comforting twist. Achieve a perfect balance of citrusy brightness and peppery warmth by seasoning the chips with a sprinkle of lemon zest and cracked black pepper, or give them a campfire appeal by dusting them with smoked paprika. For an extra touch of richness, use melted butter instead of olive oil for your potato peel chips.
The next time you're peeling potatoes, give your garbage bin a break — and fire up the air fryer instead.