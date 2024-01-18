The Effects Of Adding Caffeine To Your Baked Goods

Every baker swears by a different cumulation of ingredients to achieve the fluffiest cake or tastiest cookie. Some promise that the addition of aromatic additions like brown butter is the key to an elevated dessert, while others swear that tried-and-true extracts like vanilla or hazelnut are the most essential ingredients.

Another perhaps lesser-known addition you should consider adding to your next baking project is caffeine. While we typically use caffeine solely to pump us full of energy, it often serves a different primary purpose in baking. Every caffeinated vessel boasts its own unique flavors and effects, so we'll touch on what a few caffeinated ingredients can do to help you elevate your next homemade baked good.

There are so many different teas you can add to desserts, and each has the potential to bring its burst of unique flavor into the mix. Earl grey tea leaves, for example, can bring a dark punch of citrus to a baking project, while chai powder lends its powerful spicy flavor to the mix. Espresso powder is another caffeinated ingredient that can add depth to lackluster cookies and cakes. Finally, adding some brewed coffee to your baked treats can lead to a higher rise in the dough while packing in some extra moisture.