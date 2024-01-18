Give Mashed Potatoes A Burst Of Flavor With Some Compound Butter

Filling, comforting, and affordable, potatoes are a culinary cornerstone. Not only are they a deliciously rib-sticking vegetable, but they're customizable to boot. Whether you like yours baked and topped with savory fixings or scalloped into a luxurious side dish, there's no wrong way to enjoy potatoes. However, making buttery mashed potatoes is one of our favorite ways to prepare starchy spuds. Typically made by mashing a handful of boiled tubers with milk and butter, mashed potatoes are an easy-to-make dish that even foodies new to the kitchen can swiftly prepare. As simple and tasty as classic mashed potatoes are, you can elevate their flavor by swapping plain butter for compound butter.

Compound butter, also called flavored butter, is a fancy term for plain butter infused with added ingredients for extra flavor. Introducing compound butter to your favorite mashed potato recipe is an easy way to imbue the quintessential side dish with robust bursts of flavor. Butter that's been compounded with spices and herbs kills two birds with one stone as it seasons the potatoes and eliminates the need to add seasonings to the pot separate from the butter.

Compound butter is easy to make at home. It can be personalized to suit your texture and flavor preferences, so your mashed potatoes will always taste exactly how you want them to.