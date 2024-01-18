The 2-Sauce Tip That'll Drastically Improve Your Baked Pasta

From creamy mac and cheese to tuna noodle casserole au gratin, baked pasta is the ultimate comfort food. It's a dish available in various shapes, sizes, tastes, and textures. As demonstrated by the renowned lasagna Bolognese, or Greek pastitsio, a baked pasta dish can have two different sauces. Take this tip and elevate your next pasta casserole to delicious new heights. Specifically, try using cheesy mornay sauce with your tangy, bright marinara sauce.

If you're wondering what mornay sauce is, it's béchamel sauce with the addition of cheese. A rich, cheesy white sauce married with the sweet and acidic flavor of a tomato-y red sauce is a glorious match. The dish becomes a beautiful orange hue, the colors and flavors melding in the oven. Be sure to top it with a layer of sharp parmesan cheese, for that iconic crust. Crafting two sauces might seem like a devoted effort, but this labor of love is exactly what your baked pasta needs.