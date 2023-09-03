On Hot Days, Try Sprinkling This Unexpected Ingredient On Your Soda
In the middle of a hot summer, nothing hits the spot like a crisp soda. But there's a refreshing take on the fizzy beverage that's been hitting restaurants and offering a hydrating boost in the oppressive heat: salted soda. It's exactly what it says on the tin — soda bolstered by adding a touch of salt through salted ingredients or by simply sprinkling a garnish on top.
Though salt may make people think of dehydration, the opposite is actually true in the right quantities. Salt is an essential mineral in the body, and by sweating in the heat, we can lose that salt quickly, resulting in low sodium levels and plenty of negative side effects like dizziness according to Health.
Sprinkling a touch of salt on your favorite summer beverage can give you back those lost minerals while still hydrating you through the water content. It might sound a little odd at first, but trust us: Just a sprinkle will do, and the salty-sweet-fizzy combination will surprise you — in a good way.
How does salt affect hydration?
Salt often gets a reputation for being a dehydrator, but a little goes a long way toward ensuring the body has everything it needs to function properly in the heat. This is why so many people drink beverages like Gatorade during sporting events or Pedialyte after a night of alcohol: These drinks are high in electrolytes, which include sodium, as well as potassium, calcium, and others.
These minerals have a number of jobs in the body, including balancing pH, ensuring proper organ function, and balancing water content, according to Dr. Axe. When you sweat due to heat or exertion, this can offset your electrolyte balance, leading to complications.
Just be careful not to overcompensate, either. Too much sodium can tip the electrolyte scales in the other direction and cause water to leach out of your body's cells due to osmosis. Keeping electrolyte levels balanced is the key to staying hydrated and healthy, so as with anything, drink those salty beverages in moderation as recommended by Sciencing.
Salty beverages to make at home
Salted beverages aren't a new invention; one traditional variety of salted soda, called nimbu soda, comes by way of India and Pakistan. The beverage is a sparkling lemon-lime drink with a touch of black salt on top, meant to cool and refresh in the summer heat.
There's also salted lassi, which comes from India as well. Unlike the sweet mango lassi, this yogurt-based drink contains savory ingredients like cumin powder and a teaspoon of salt. Drinking it provides the same hydrating effects as other similar beverages, making it a popular summer refresher.
Of course, you can always just sprinkle a little salt into any soda or beverage and experiment with your own creations at home. Salt is not only an electrolyte but a flavor enhancer as well. We recommend just a pinch of it in your glass or can, at least to start — you can always add more.