On Hot Days, Try Sprinkling This Unexpected Ingredient On Your Soda

In the middle of a hot summer, nothing hits the spot like a crisp soda. But there's a refreshing take on the fizzy beverage that's been hitting restaurants and offering a hydrating boost in the oppressive heat: salted soda. It's exactly what it says on the tin — soda bolstered by adding a touch of salt through salted ingredients or by simply sprinkling a garnish on top.

Though salt may make people think of dehydration, the opposite is actually true in the right quantities. Salt is an essential mineral in the body, and by sweating in the heat, we can lose that salt quickly, resulting in low sodium levels and plenty of negative side effects like dizziness according to Health.

Sprinkling a touch of salt on your favorite summer beverage can give you back those lost minerals while still hydrating you through the water content. It might sound a little odd at first, but trust us: Just a sprinkle will do, and the salty-sweet-fizzy combination will surprise you — in a good way.