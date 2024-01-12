Is High Altitude Actually Wreaking Havoc On Costco's New Cookie?

While Costco only recently introduced its new double chocolate chunk cookie to select locations, the food court item appears to have been pulled from some stores. According to a recent post on Reddit, a Utah Costco sold the cookie for just one day before it disappeared from the menu. Upon inquiring what happened to the new cookie, a shopper was told that "it wasn't up to Costco standards." The store also claimed to be reworking the recipe, which led to much commenter speculation.

"I heard it's not baking correctly at altitude," one person stated, noting that the cookie was also absent from some Colorado Costco locations. Another commenter countered that the cookie was on sale in South Denver, but someone noted that this version appeared quite different than what's been advertised. "They were flatter than the pictures on this sub and almost the size of a paper plate when my friend tried it," the person stated, which may be attributed to the decreased air pressure that occurs in higher altitudes. It should be noted that Costco has not substantiated this claim in any official capacity. However, high-altitude baking is a problem for many people.