McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Strawberry Creme Pies For A Limited Time

If you've had your fill of the seasonal McDonald's Holiday Pie, you can now apparently head to the Golden Arches and pick up a Strawberry & Crème Pie for a limited time, according to a post from a snack-themed account on Instagram. The pie's return should be welcome news for customers who are aficionados of fast food desserts (or just love strawberry-flavored treats).

The McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie is unique in that it has dual fillings: One side features vanilla-flavored sweet cream, while the other is loaded with sweetened strawberries. The top of the pie has a long slit through its flaky, sugary crust that allows both fillings to peek out, giving customers a little preview before taking a bite. McDonald's is no stranger to creating food items that many fans feel are as aesthetically pleasing as they are delightful to eat — and the fast food brand consistently elicits memorable reactions online for its efforts. To wit: McDonald's patrons have had a lot to say about the pie's return.