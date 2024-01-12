McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Strawberry Creme Pies For A Limited Time
If you've had your fill of the seasonal McDonald's Holiday Pie, you can now apparently head to the Golden Arches and pick up a Strawberry & Crème Pie for a limited time, according to a post from a snack-themed account on Instagram. The pie's return should be welcome news for customers who are aficionados of fast food desserts (or just love strawberry-flavored treats).
The McDonald's Strawberry & Crème Pie is unique in that it has dual fillings: One side features vanilla-flavored sweet cream, while the other is loaded with sweetened strawberries. The top of the pie has a long slit through its flaky, sugary crust that allows both fillings to peek out, giving customers a little preview before taking a bite. McDonald's is no stranger to creating food items that many fans feel are as aesthetically pleasing as they are delightful to eat — and the fast food brand consistently elicits memorable reactions online for its efforts. To wit: McDonald's patrons have had a lot to say about the pie's return.
McDonald's customers react to the Strawberry & Crème Pie's return
The unofficial announcement of the comeback of the Strawberry & Crème Pie has caused a decent amount of excitement online. One Instagram user with a bit of McDonald's apple pie nostalgia wrote, "The best one! Besides the old version apple pie." Another person boldly stated how impactful the flavor is, commenting, "These smack so hard y'all can't tell me NOTHING."
Even those outside the United States who are aware of the Strawberry & Crème Pies' return are making it known that they, too, would like to see the treats back at their local franchise as soon as possible. "I want them back in Canada they were so good," said one self-identified McDonald's fan from the Great White North. Considering their limited release, those interested in trying the fast food dessert may want to head to their local Mickey D's sooner rather than later.