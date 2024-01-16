The Key For Preventing Soggy Bread Bowls? Get Them Nice And Toasty

Although bread bowls are the perfect serving dish for soups or stews, their potential uses extend much further. For instance, you can fill a bread bowl with dip, like smooth hummus or creamy spinach artichoke dip, and serve it alongside crudités. Or, to elevate a bread bowl appetizer spread, you can even make croutons out of the bowl's scooped-out contents and offer them as dipping vessels. Just cut up the chunk of bread into cubes, drizzle some oil on top, and toast them along with the bread bowl. The whole spread will have a rustic appeal, and will surely keep party guests glued to the snack table.

You can even use bread bowls in desserts. A bread bowl makes an easy stand-in for a traditional pie crust if you load it up with cobbler or pie filling and heat it in the oven. You can also fill it with chocolate fondue sauce and serve it with all the classic fondue dippers, like sliced fruit, pretzels, and marshmallows.

The simplicity of the bread bowl makes it as versatile as you wish. No matter how you use a bread bowl, toasting it beforehand will always serve you well.