How To Use Sea Moss Powder To Totally Transform Your Recipes

Red sea moss is harvested, cleaned, and boiled to separate the carrageenan from the fibrous moss. Once separated, the carrageenan extract is processed with potassium chloride to activate its gel-like binding qualities. That gel is then pressed, dried, and milled into a powder, which is how you'll most likely encounter it at the market. Unlike Irish sea moss, carrageenan or sea moss extract is devoid of all the nutritional value that its unprocessed form contains. Unrefined sea moss is chock-full of vitamins and minerals; there's evidence that sea moss may improve immunity as well as aid in preventing dementia — that is, as long as you're eating pretty big portions of the stuff. However, if you're looking for an effective thickener to use purely to enhance texture in your favorite recipes, you'll be hard-pressed to find better than carrageenan.

According to Healthline, carrageenan has been somewhat vilified in recent years — whether or not it's safe to consume regularly is hotly debated. There is some evidence that carrageenan is highly inflammatory and can cause or exacerbate conditions such as IBS, arthritis, and food allergies. It's even been purported that the algae extract is carcinogenic and long-term consumption can lead to colon and bowel cancer. The FDA still allows for carrageenan additives, but if you're concerned about these issues maybe limit your consumption to be on the safe side.