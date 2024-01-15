To make this creamy, flavor-packed mac and cheese, first pour the pasta from the box into a cooking pan. Add enough water to cover all of the pasta in the pan. Open your packs of cheese and pour the contents into the pan with the pasta and water. Stir the water, pasta, and cheese sauce together until it's all mixed up. Then, add two cubed slices of softened butter to the pot and season the mixture with your preferred spices. Gillespie used black pepper, which adds a hot, woody flavor to the mac and cheese.

Now it's time to cook the mac and cheese. Set the pan of food on your stovetop, turn your burner to high heat, and mix all of the ingredients together. Let the mac and cheese cook until it comes to a strong, bubbling boil. Once the boil gets vigorous, lower the temperature. As the mac and cheese simmers, leave the pan without the lid on, so that all of the water in the pan evaporates while the mac and cheese cooks. When most of the water has cooked down, taste a few of the pasta noodles to see if they're done. If so, you might want to add some heavy cream or sweet milk to your mac and cheese (or even buttermilk for a tangy, creamy mac and cheese), and stir it all together until the mix reaches a smooth consistency.