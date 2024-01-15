Should You Cook Steak-Umm Frozen Or Thaw It First?

From a food safety perspective, letting the Steak-Umms thaw isn't dangerous (assuming they haven't been left at room temperature for more than two hours, which is the maximum time allowed per the USDA). However, the steaks are packaged on top of one another with a thin piece of parchment paper between them. If they're not kept frozen, they'll practically crumble in your hands when you try to break them apart from each other if they're not frozen, due to their thinness.

Of course, crumbled steak isn't the worst thing; if you're looking for a chopped cheesesteak, then there isn't much harm here. But if you want to keep that somewhat unusual rectangular shape intact or have the ability to fold them over nicely, then cook them from frozen every time.

There are three types of Steak-Umm products: 100% beef, 100% Angus beef, and chicken breast steaks, all of which should be prepared the same way: From frozen and cooked for around a minute on the first side, then 15 to 20 seconds when flipped, making sure all the pink is gone.