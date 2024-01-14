It's Time To Start Adding Sun-Dried Tomatoes To Your Pasta Salad

Unless you've got a jar or two in the pantry, it's likely that there aren't enough sun-dried tomatoes in your life. These dense little red packets of deliciousness are sweet, tart, and umami-savory at the same time, packed in a wonderful flavored olive oil that often contains garlic, herbs like oregano, and maybe a little sugar. There are many uses for sun-dried tomatoes — in Italian meatballs, roast chicken, or puréed in a spread — but they're dynamite in a pasta salad, even alongside their non-dried brethren. For even more salad value-added, you can use their flavored oil to make a vinaigrette.

Like so many wonderful foods (we're looking at you, smoked sausage), tomatoes were originally dried as a method of preservation to last the winter months. Italians sprinkled part of their tomato harvest in salt and laid them out on their rooftop's ceramic tiles. The result, known as pomodori secchi in its homeland, took off in the United States after initially being considered a gourmet item. Now, let's talk sun-dried tomatoes and pasta.