It's Time You Added Caramelized Onions To Your Potato Salad

While the standard creamy recipe for potato salad is pretty darn delicious all on its own, it can be fun to change things up every once in a while. That could mean substituting red potatoes for Yukon golds, or using sour cream and dill instead of mayonnaise. Or maybe you like to add unexpected extras like capers or blue cheese to your potato salad. Some people even toss in raisins (no comment). But one ingredient that stands out as a definite must-try is caramelized onions.

Regular fresh onions can give potato salad a bit of a bite that not everyone likes, but caramelized onions won't do any such thing. Instead, you can expect a luscious addition of sweet and savory flavors that will have your tastebuds singing for more. Just be warned: You might want to make a double batch, as it won't take long for this elevated potato salad to be devoured.