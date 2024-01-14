It's Time You Added Caramelized Onions To Your Potato Salad
While the standard creamy recipe for potato salad is pretty darn delicious all on its own, it can be fun to change things up every once in a while. That could mean substituting red potatoes for Yukon golds, or using sour cream and dill instead of mayonnaise. Or maybe you like to add unexpected extras like capers or blue cheese to your potato salad. Some people even toss in raisins (no comment). But one ingredient that stands out as a definite must-try is caramelized onions.
Regular fresh onions can give potato salad a bit of a bite that not everyone likes, but caramelized onions won't do any such thing. Instead, you can expect a luscious addition of sweet and savory flavors that will have your tastebuds singing for more. Just be warned: You might want to make a double batch, as it won't take long for this elevated potato salad to be devoured.
How much onion should you use?
Aim for two medium yellow onions for every pound of potatoes that will go into the salad. This might sound like a lot, but keep in mind that onions shrink down and lose a whole lot of volume when they are caramelized. After all, who hasn't been shocked by how little onion they were left with after caramelizing what they thought would be enough?
Upon making the potato salad, if you happen to find that there really is too much onion for your taste, then feel free to leave some of it out. It's not like you won't find another use for the deliciously rich onions! If you're not sold on caramelized onions and think they might be too sweet for your particular taste in potato salad, you can always sweat them instead. Doing so will give you an intermediary introduction, and the results will still be absolutely delectable.
Additional ingredients that go well with caramelized onions
While you're at it, why not toss in some other additional ingredients that will take that potato salad to the next level? Consider making your potato salad German-style by adding bacon and chives as well as those delicious caramelized onions. Roasted garlic is another great option that can be used in addition to caramelized onions. The sweet cloves can be blended into the mayo for a truly elevated taste experience. Caramelized shallots is another fantastic possibility. And since they straddle the line between onion and garlic, it'll be like getting the best of both worlds.
You can even play around with how you prepare the potatoes for the salad and add another level of intrigue to go along with caramelized onions. Roasting those potatoes instead of boiling them will create a fun texture that matches well with the onions. Or bake them for fluffy potatoes that melt in your mouth right along with the smooth caramelized onions. Whichever way you make that potato salad, it's sure to shine with just the right blend of rich, sweet onion flavor.