Blue Cheese Is Your Secret For A Flavor-Packed Potato Salad

When it comes to delicious and not overly complicated side dishes, potato salad is a good pick. Plus, there's plenty of versatility in potato salad recipes, meaning even if you make it frequently, you can always find ways to mix it up and give it a unique touch.

One way to add some flair to your potato salad is by adding blue cheese. Blue cheese is tangy and pungent with sharp, salty flavors, although some varieties have sweet notes, too. Its unique burst of flavor pairs particularly well with the mildness of potatoes. What's more, the creaminess of the blue cheese can work well alongside mayonnaise, which is found in many potato salad recipes.

Does this sound like an interesting way to upgrade your favorite recipe? Before you grab your apron and head into the kitchen, there are a few things to consider as you choose your cheese and select a potato salad recipe to feature this special ingredient. Beyond that, you may also want to know what else you can toss into your salad to give it even more flavor.