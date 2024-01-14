Joanna Gaines' Clever Shortcut To Simplify Difficult Dishes

When you treat yourself to a meal out at a restaurant, you may want to order something you don't often have at home. This can be a great way to indulge in foods you don't have the time to cook, or things you simply don't feel skilled enough to make. If there's a dish that you love eating but you want to simplify the process, Joanna Gaines has a simple solution: just turn it into a casserole.

For example, the chef said in her book "Magnolia Table" that her husband, Chip, loves ordering eggs benedict when the couple goes out to breakfast. However, the dish isn't generally quick and easy to whip up on a busy weekday morning. Instead, she combines the usual ingredients in a casserole dish. Gaines showed off her eggs benedict-inspired casserole in Season 4, Episode 5 of "Magnolia Kitchen." She assembled the casserole using English muffins, diced Canadian bacon, and a custardy egg mix. After cooking, she topped the entire thing off with some Hollandaise sauce and parsley.

"This is like, if you want to do eggs benedict, but you don't want to actually plate 8 to 10 different eggs benedicts, this is the way you do it," she said in the episode. "You put it in casserole form, and it's just as beautiful. And I might say, I think it's tastier this way."