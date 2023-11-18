Eggs Benedict Casserole Is An Easy Way To Make The Classic Dish For A Crowd

The recipe for classic eggs Benedict calls for placing a poached egg and a slice or two of Canadian bacon, ham, or crispy bacon on top of an English muffin, and topping it all with a generous pour of Hollandaise sauce. If you're serving breakfast to only a few people, making individual plates of eggs Benedict might not be too much work. But when you're cooking for a crowd, there is an easier way to prepare the delicate brunch favorite to feed the masses: Turn it into an eggs Benedict-inspired casserole.

Converting a dish like eggs Benedict into a breakfast casserole without losing what makes the original so iconic might seem like a risky endeavor. It's not. Many of the steps for making a casserole are the same: Spreading chopped ingredients (in this case, the English muffins and your chosen protein) into a greased casserole dish, covering it with a liquid, and baking.

Although this casserole follows the same cooking methods and has the same flavors as the classic eggs Benedict preparation, it does require some deviation from the original dish. Namely, the way the eggs are prepared changes drastically.