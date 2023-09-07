Pringles Everything Bagel Review: Is This Limited-Time Flavor Everything We Hoped For?
Pringles got its start with a novel idea. The ingenious American chemist Fredric Baur was tired of eating potato chips that were greasy, stale, and broken. In the '50s, he set out to come up with an alternative, which is how the hyperbolic paraboloid-shaped Pringles and their tubular packaging vessel came to be. Since they were patented in 1970, Pringles has continued to innovate, with over 25 flavors now available. The brand's latest creative venture is the new Pringles Everything Bagel flavor.
This variety, which is only available at select retailers in the U.S. for a limited time, seeks to give you a mess-free "everything" bagel experience without the trip to the deli — schmear and all. The flavor combines hints of sesame, poppy seeds, onion, garlic, and cream cheese in one delicious, crispy bite.
As bagel connoisseurs, we were excited to have the opportunity to sample this exciting new Pringles experience. We evaluated these crisps on concept, aroma, taste, and overall execution. Our hopes were high, but they may have been dashed. Read on for the full scoop.
What does Pringles Everything Bagel taste like?
Before getting to the taste of these new potato crisps, we must address the larger-than-average elephant in the room — the revolutionary Pringles container that is supposed to keep these tasty delights uniformly shaped and unbroken. When we peeled back the seal of what appeared to be a completely intact container, all the crisps at the top were broken. We had to empty about a third of the container to find an intact crisp. That is a failure right off the bat that made it quite challenging for us to sample these crisps.
The crisps themselves were not perfectly oval, the way Pringles usually are. They all seemed to have a ridged edge that looked like a chunk of the crisp was missing. They also seemed more delicate than is typical for Pringles, meaning less crisp and more mealy. This may have something to do with the cream cheese making it more fragile, but that is just a guess on our part.
Their aroma was pleasant, with strong notes of onions and garlic. The flavor began salty, which is fine, and quickly turned to onion and garlic powder. That's it. We didn't taste anything remotely reminiscent of sesame or poppy seeds, nor was the cream cheese flavor distinct in any capacity. If you had not told us these were supposed to be everything bagel-flavored, we never would have known that based on the taste of these crisps. Frankly, they were disappointing.
Nutritional information for Pringles Everything Bagel
These crisps are unremarkable in the nutrition department. A serving of 14 crisps is 150 calories, with 9 grams of fat, 2.5 grams of saturated fat, 200 milligrams of sodium, and no added sugars. None of these values are all that high in terms of being a substantial percentage of the recommended daily value. That said, most people consume more than one serving at a sitting, which could add up, but you would be hard-pressed to find more than 14 whole crisps in that container.
Ingredients include dried potatoes, vegetable oil, degenerated yellow corn flour, cornstarch, maltodextrin, rice flour, and mono- and diglycerides. The crisps contain 2% or less salt, sugar, nonfat milk, onion powder, garlic powder, cream cheese, spices, natural flavors, whey, and wheat starch.
Allergens listed include milk and wheat. Pringles are not gluten-free, which is notable because most potato chips are.
Where you can find Pringles Everything Bagel and how much will they set you back?
The limited edition Pringles Everything Bagel began rolling out nationwide in late August. The product is only available at select retailers.
Most Pringles varieties retail for between $2 and $2.59 per container. Prices may vary depending on your location.
Final thoughts about Pringles Everything Bagel
We hate to be the bearers of bad news. Unfortunately, the limited edition Pringles Everything Bagel just didn't do it for us. The execution of this variety is problematic on several fronts, starting from square one with the fragility of the crisps themselves. This is a serious concern given the entire purpose of the original design for the packaging of Pringles.
More importantly, the flavor is just not exciting. What makes an Everything bagel so desirable is the juxtaposition of the onions and garlic with the poppy and sesame seeds. Without those flavors being prominent in these crisps, you lose the essence of an Everything bagel.
Lastly, the texture is less crunchy in these crisps than we are accustomed to where Pringles is concerned. This makes them less satiating than we would like. While this new flavor may suit some palates, we prefer sticking with one of the other top-selling tried and true varieties, like Original, Cheddar Cheese, Barbeque, or Sour Cream and Onion.