Pringles Everything Bagel Review: Is This Limited-Time Flavor Everything We Hoped For?

Before getting to the taste of these new potato crisps, we must address the larger-than-average elephant in the room — the revolutionary Pringles container that is supposed to keep these tasty delights uniformly shaped and unbroken. When we peeled back the seal of what appeared to be a completely intact container, all the crisps at the top were broken. We had to empty about a third of the container to find an intact crisp. That is a failure right off the bat that made it quite challenging for us to sample these crisps.

The crisps themselves were not perfectly oval, the way Pringles usually are. They all seemed to have a ridged edge that looked like a chunk of the crisp was missing. They also seemed more delicate than is typical for Pringles, meaning less crisp and more mealy. This may have something to do with the cream cheese making it more fragile, but that is just a guess on our part.

Their aroma was pleasant, with strong notes of onions and garlic. The flavor began salty, which is fine, and quickly turned to onion and garlic powder. That's it. We didn't taste anything remotely reminiscent of sesame or poppy seeds, nor was the cream cheese flavor distinct in any capacity. If you had not told us these were supposed to be everything bagel-flavored, we never would have known that based on the taste of these crisps. Frankly, they were disappointing.