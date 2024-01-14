Why Cooking Salmon Fillets Close To Each Other Helps Them Retain Moisture

Salmon is a favorite for home cooking from Tokyo to Toronto, but when it comes to cooking salmon in a pan or oven, getting it perfectly moist can prove challenging. If it's undercooked at first then that's no big disaster: You can always cook your fillets for a couple of minutes more. However, making sure salmon doesn't end up overcooked and overly dry can be more of a challenge.

Salmon, or any fish for that matter, contains water molecules that expand and evaporate when heated, causing your fillets to shrink and dry out. Some moisture loss is natural and unavoidable, but if this continues too long the result is overcooked fish. To avoid a dry, overcooked piece of salmon, you need to find ways to retain moisture during the cooking process.

One interesting method to reduce moisture loss is to place your salmon fillets close to each other in the pan, oven, or on the grill. Cookery saint and British national treasure Mary Berry has championed this method, so you know there's something to it.