Can You Actually Freeze Pasta Salad?

You can try freezing any type of pasta salad, but some combinations are bound to do much better than others. Pasta salads made from thin, oil-based dressing, such as most Mediterranean pasta salads, will hold up okay in the freezer. Pasta salad made with a creamy or mayonnaise-based dressing, however, won't freeze nearly as well.

The texture and taste of mayo or dairy-based dressings will change after they thaw. They will split and become grainy — and while you can re-emulsify them on their own in a blender, when they're part of a pasta salad, you're stuck with an unappetizing texture. If you haven't mixed together all of your cooked pasta and dressing, you can freeze the pasta on its own to be used later. If you are set out to freeze pasta, it's recommended to cook it al dente, as the pasta will soften as it thaws.

If there are vegetables with a high water content in your pasta salad, such as lettuce or cucumbers, it's best to leave these out of the freezer. These types of veggies will become soggy or slimy after they've thawed and won't offer the same crunch. With these important things in mind, let's talk about how exactly you should store your pasta salad so it will freeze well.