Pickled Onions Are The One Ingredient You Need To Elevate Potato Salad

Since any onion can be pickled, don't be afraid to make a bold selection when selecting the perfect pickled onion for your favorite potato salad recipe.

Red onions are a popular choice, and it's easy to make pickled red onions at home. With their deep pink color and tangy, slightly sweet flavor, these vibrant delicacies are a terrific option for potato salad as their zesty, floral notes provide a gentle contrast to the richness of the salad's mayonnaise and add a pop of color to its neutral hues. Pickled pearl onions, which are often used in cocktails, impart potato salads with a delicate, slightly sweet flavor and a crunchy pop. Pearl onions are small enough to be left whole, and provide substantial onion presence as they're about the same size as diced potatoes.

Sweet pickled onions, such as Vidalia and Walla Walla varieties, are another great option for incorporating into a potato salad as they add an ambrosial fragrance that harmonizes with the savory elements of the dish. The dainty size of pickled green onions makes them perfect for introducing a subtle textural flair to the potato salad with whispers of peppery earthiness that stand out next to the creamier elements of the dish. For a tried-and-true onion taste, pickled white onions will give your potato salad a familiar allium flavor punctuated by threads of tartness that infuse the starchy potatoes with an exciting, vinegary flavor.