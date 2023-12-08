Why Honey-Based Sauces Work So Well With Salmon
Whether you're a certifiable pescatarian or simply enjoy eating fish, salmon is one of the most popular and flavorful options available. Salmon ranks high among the best fish to eat for its distinct taste and array of nutritional benefits. According to Healthline, salmon not only houses a decent amount of fat and considerable protein, but this heart-healthy seafood also comes chock-full of impertinent vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B12, B6, selenium, and niacin. While salmon has an immeasurable amount of flavor all on its own, there are many ways to dress up this delectable fish to make one truly showstopping meal.
Next to dry rubs, citrus marinades, and basic salt and pepper, you may often turn to honey as the primary ingredient for dressing up your salmon filets. What is it about this sticky, sweet liquid that pairs so lovingly well with salmon? For one thing, our taste buds crave the combination of sweet and salty foods. When using honey in the right mixture of ingredients, this natural sugar also carmelizes with the addition of heat, giving your freshly baked salmon a bit of textural variance. Before we explore how salmon can be prepared with a delicious drizzle of golden honey, let's delve into why honey serves as an ideal component when preparing a delicious batch of salmon filets.
Salmon is the perfect antidote to honey's thick consistency and subtle sweetness
Next to pesto-baked salmon, using honey to add texture and flavor to this already flavorful fish is nothing short of delicious. Since honey is already quite thick and slightly sticky, this natural sweetener makes the perfect base for coating your next round of salmon. You don't necessarily have to worry about adding thickening agents when working with honey; the golden liquid will add enough texture and body to your included marinade or pan sauce.
Besides the textural benefit of honey, this natural sweetener has a more distinctly complex flavor than cane sugar. Additionally, when you use honey instead of white or brown sugar, you will likely use a smaller amount due to honey's concentrated sweetness. Honey's sweet taste and its makeup of approximately 15% water make this natural sweetener an exceptional ingredient for caramelization during cooking. Not only does the extra moisture work to make your fish soft and tender, but when cooked, honey ignites the Maillard reaction and turns your salmon a rich golden brown color, which only creates additional flavor. When added to the right blend of extra ingredients, honey will make your next batch of salmon moist and flavorful.
There are several ways to prepare and cook honeyed salmon
Now that you know why so many salmon recipes include honey, you can experiment and find the perfect one for your next homemade meal. Honey makes a delicious marinade and combines with the umami undertones in soy sauce. If you want a simple and effective marinade, combine honey and soy sauce or coconut aminos to taste, add a bit of lime, and marinate for no more than an hour before cooking. If you want a simple yet bold flavored cooking sauce, 5-ingredient grilled salmon may be the recipe you need to try. A combination of garlic, honey, dijon mustard, and salt is slathered onto raw salmon and seared in a skillet with a bit of olive oil.
For those after some textural variety and longing for that golden honey to caramelize during the cooking process, you may also enjoy baking your honeyed salmon in the oven. You can bake salmon in a shallow-lined baking dish or take things one step further and use your broiler. Just make sure your oven rack is set in the middle and practice vigilance regarding cook time. With so many different ways to cook salmon, take some time to experiment with honey and find the right combination of ingredients that taste best. Whichever ingredients you choose, honey is sure to add extra moisture and flavor to your next batch of salmon filets.