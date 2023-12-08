Why Honey-Based Sauces Work So Well With Salmon

Whether you're a certifiable pescatarian or simply enjoy eating fish, salmon is one of the most popular and flavorful options available. Salmon ranks high among the best fish to eat for its distinct taste and array of nutritional benefits. According to Healthline, salmon not only houses a decent amount of fat and considerable protein, but this heart-healthy seafood also comes chock-full of impertinent vitamins and minerals such as vitamins B12, B6, selenium, and niacin. While salmon has an immeasurable amount of flavor all on its own, there are many ways to dress up this delectable fish to make one truly showstopping meal.

Next to dry rubs, citrus marinades, and basic salt and pepper, you may often turn to honey as the primary ingredient for dressing up your salmon filets. What is it about this sticky, sweet liquid that pairs so lovingly well with salmon? For one thing, our taste buds crave the combination of sweet and salty foods. When using honey in the right mixture of ingredients, this natural sugar also carmelizes with the addition of heat, giving your freshly baked salmon a bit of textural variance. Before we explore how salmon can be prepared with a delicious drizzle of golden honey, let's delve into why honey serves as an ideal component when preparing a delicious batch of salmon filets.