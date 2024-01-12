Why Convection Baking Isn't Always The Best Bet For Cakes

You can still bake a beautiful, delicious cake in a convection oven using a standard cake recipe, but you need to make important adjustments from a regular bake to achieve the best results. One is to first pre-heat the oven to the temperature that your standard cake recipe instructs. Once the oven is heated to that degree, adjust that temperature by lowering it by 25 degrees for your convection bake. As a result, less steady heat will circulate throughout the oven cavity. This will ensure that the cake isn't baked too quickly, so the inner and outer layers of your cake will cook evenly and fully, and your cake will rise properly.

Another tip is to let your cake bake in a convection oven without covering the baking pan with aluminum foil to allow more heat to reach and bake the cake. Since your cake will bake considerably faster in a convection oven than in a regular oven, carefully monitor your cake throughout a convection bake. Ten minutes before your cake is set to complete baking, check the cake to see if it is done already.

Although baking a cake in a convection oven may require more attention than baking in a regular oven, you can still use it to bake the cake of your dreams. But those aren't the only ovens you can use. You can also bake a full-sized cake in a toaster oven.