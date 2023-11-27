Can You Bake A Full-Sized Cake In A Toaster Oven?

There are a few things to keep in mind when you choose your toaster oven for baking. For one, although they have specific temperature settings, these can vary just as they often do with conventional ovens. So be sure to know just how hot your specific toaster oven runs and adjust accordingly. When in doubt, go ahead and check on that cake before the time is up so that you can pull it out early if need be. Also as with any oven, there can be sections that are hotter than the rest. So you might need to turn the pan at some point. Otherwise, you could end up with crisp edges on one side while the other isn't quite done yet.

You might also be wondering if there is a limit to what kinds of cake pans can be used in a toaster oven. Fortunately, if it's oven-safe, it's probably toaster-oven-safe as well. So whether you prefer aluminum, silicone, or something else — it'll likely work. There is one big exception, however: glass. That's because glass can explode when it's too close to a heating element, which it no doubt will be in the small confines of a toaster oven.