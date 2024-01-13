Georgia's Ancient Cheese Bread: The Ultimate Guide To Khachapuri

Khachapuri, Georgia's ancient cheesy bread, is more than just a delicious accompaniment to the country's flavor-packed stews and sauces. For decades, it's been used by economists to measure the cost of living across Georgia's cities, something we'll explain more about later in this guide.

This cheesy delight also has a pretty rich history dating back thousands of years. In this ultimate guide, we'll look at the ancient origins of khachapuri, how it's made, what it tastes like, and how to serve it. We'll also dive into some of the many variations of khachapuri served in different regions of Georgia, and explain what makes each type so unique.

If you ever wanted to know everything about khachapuri, you've come to the right place. Appetites at the ready: If you're not hungry and craving some hot cheesy bread fresh from the oven by the end of this article, we're doing something wrong!